Arizona secures spot in super regional with 12-6 comeback win over Ole Miss

Arizona is headed to the super regional round of the NCAA Tournament, but getting there did not come easily. The 11th-seeded Wildcats (39-13) had to put together their biggest comeback of the season Sunday to take down Ole Miss with an eight-run fifth inning leading to a 12-6 win for UA.

It was one of the most emotionally-charged games of the season for Arizona in what will be the team's final home game of the year. The come-from-behind victory locked up the Tucson Regional for the Wildcats securing a spot in the super regional round on the road against sixth-seeded Arkansas this week.

"I've been around a lot of games, and I told them that they showed more grit than anyone I've seen in a long time," head coach Mike Candrea said. "In a big game like that to be down by six and then end up winning by six that says a little bit about them."

Arizona entered the fourth inning down by six runs after Ole Miss grabbed the momentum early with four runs in the first. The Wildcats broke through in the fourth with three runs, but it was an eight-run fifth inning that helped flip the game in favor of Arizona.

The UA offense exploded in that inning with eight hits that included doubles from left fielder Janelle Meoño, designated player Sharlize Palacios and a pinch-hit double from outfielder Bella Dayton.

During the flurry of hits, senior shortstop Jessie Harper was the player to give the Wildcats a 7-6 lead on a single to left that brought in Reyna Carranco for the go-ahead run. Harper, who was playing in her final game at Rita Hillenbrand Stadium, was happy to play her part in a memorable win for the Wildcats.

"That was a wild one, I loved every second of it," she said. "Our team really showed fight, and I choose us 100 percent of the time. Us as a team really came together, and we were one tight unit. I loved every second of this game."

Hanah Bowen has been on a tear as of late, but she ran into some early trouble in the circle Sunday. The UA pitcher was able to provide just one inning for her team in the matchup against Ole Miss just a couple days after shutting out UMBC.

Senior Mariah Lopez came in to relieve Bowen, and her recent success continued as she turned in a strong performance to finish out the win. Lopez gave up just two runs, both unearned, over six innings to go with three strikeouts.

Two of those strikeouts came in a crucial part of the game in the fifth inning after she allowed three of the first four batters to reach base. She eventually able to get Ole Miss right fielder Abbey Latham to strikeout swinging on four pitches to end the bases-loaded threat.

"Whatever situation I'm gonna run with the opportunity," Lopez said. "Specific to the fifth-inning jam it was just kinda trusting myself and then trusting the defense, and just allowing it to all fall into place."

Sunday's win moved Arizona to 76-7 all-time at home during NCAA Tournament Regional play while also securing a spot in the super regional round. UA's series with Arkansas is set to begin Friday afternoon.