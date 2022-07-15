Arizona season lookahead: Mississippi State

After opening the season on the road against San Diego State, the Arizona football team will follow up with its home opener against Mississippi State on Sept. 10 as former Washington State head coach Mike Leach enters his third season with the Bulldogs. This will mark the first time these two teams have ever faced off.

Last season, Mississippi State went 7-6 overall and 4-4 in conference play before getting blown out, 34-7, by Texas Tech in the Liberty Bowl.

The Bulldogs return quarterback Will Rogers who passed for 4,739 yards with 36 touchdowns and nine interceptions last season. They were No. 2 in passing yards in the SEC last year, compared to finishing dead last in rushing yards and that should continue this season with Leach guiding his pass-heavy offense.