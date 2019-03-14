Arizona's true self showed up once again leading to early exit in Vegas
LAS VEGAS – Arizona was tied with USC at the half, 40-40, after erasing what was an 11-point lead for the Trojans in the first half of Wednesday's opening round game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas....
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news