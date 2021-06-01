Arizona's Tony Bullard wins final Pac-12 Player of the Week award for 2021

Arizona third baseman Tony Bullard has been in and out of the lineup for the Wildcats this season, but he is hitting his stride at the right time. The sophomore from California who has made 31 starts for the Wildcats this year was named the Pac-12 Player of the Week on Tuesday in what will be the final weekly award this year as the postseason begins Friday.

Bullard has become the everyday third baseman for UA late in the season, and since he has stepped into that role he has emerged as a consistent part of the lineup no matter where he's hitting in the order.

Arizona's final series of the regular season was easily his best of the year at the plate as Bullard finished with six hits, including two home runs, in the series victory over Dixie State. His two home runs in Friday's game showcased his improving power on what was a five-RBI performance against the Trailblazers.

Though he struggled against Oregon State and was held hitless in that series, Bullard has 12 hits in the last nine games causing Jay Johnson and the Arizona coaches to move him up to sixth in the lineup by the end of its last series.

"That was a couple pretty good swings tonight," the UA head coach said of Bullard after his offensive explosion in Friday's game. "That's a big lift for our team. It really, really extends the lineup when he's taking the at-bats like he has here recently."

In all against Dixie State Bullard went 6 for 12 and six RBIs as one of his home runs was a grand slam. He also hit two doubles in the series and scored three runs.

Bullard is the fifth different Arizona player to win a weekly conference award this season, which is the most the Wildcats have earned since the 2012 season when they picked up seven.

First baseman Branden Boissiere and catcher Daniel Susac won the award earlier in the year while Chase Silseth and Chandler Murphy both picked up Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week awards this season.

Bullard has played in 39 games this season and is now hitting .271 on the year after entering the final week of the regular season hitting .242.

Arizona is set to begin postseason play this Friday evening when the Tucson Regional gets underway. The Wildcats will open up against GCU with first pitch set for 7 p.m. MST.