USA Basketball announced Friday morning that Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd will be the head coach of the USA Men’s U18 Junior National Team this upcoming summer.

“This is a tremendous honor to serve as the head coach of USA Basketball’s Men’s U18 National Team,” Lloyd said. “I have always loved FIBA basketball and the different ways the game is played around the world. I look forward to this opportunity to now compete in a FIBA competition while representing USA Basketball.”

The last Wildcats head coach to lead the USA Men's Junior Team was Sean Miller, who coached the USA men's U19 Junior National Team from 2015-2016 where in 2015, he led his team to the Fiba World Championship.

Assisting Lloyd will be Notre Dame head coach Micah Shrewsberry and Texas Tech head coach Grant McCasland as assistant coaches. McCasland in his first year coaching the Red Raiders is 16-4 and 5-2 in the Big 12. Shrewsberry last season as Penn State's head coach took the Nittany Lions to the Big 10 Tournament Championship.