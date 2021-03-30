GOAZCATS - Arizona's supporting cast has played pivotal role in Final Four run

Arizona's women's basketball team certainly owes a lot of credit for its run to the Final Four to its star guard Aari McDonald, but teams don't make it to that point in the NCAA Tournament without a group effort. Monday night the Wildcats received timely contributions from several different players including sophomore guard Helena Pueyo and senior forward Sam Thomas.

Newcomers Trinity Baptiste and Bendu Yeaney also played their part in the Elite Eight win over Indiana. AsMcDonald has continued to raise her level of impact on the program, the development of the rest of the group around her has been just as crucial in allowing the Wildcats to reach the point where they will play in the Final Four.

UA only has one former McDonald's All-American on its roster, forward Cate Reese, while the rest of the group is made up of players who have been somewhat overlooked at times.

Knowing that has made the run in the NCAA Tournament even more fulfilling for the group led by head coach Adia Barnes.

"We've had people that have really stepped up," Barnes said Monday night. "Sam Thomas had one Pac-12 offer. She was with me the first year we won six games. That's what Aari was sitting out on the sideline due to transferring. So Sam is the last of her class. She just stuck it out. She never had lost so much in her life, stuck it out. She's so valuable. We have some players on our team that they started for us, wouldn't be starters for other teams. But it's very hard for us to have Sam off the floor, keep her off the floor. It's hard. She have plays the one through five for us. She does everything we ask.

"We have Cate Reese who has improved so much. She scores inside, scores out. She makes tough plays. She believes in everything we do. She runs the floor like a gazelle. We have Bendu, transfer from Indiana who is an amazing defender, who brings us toughness, experience, drives the basket, does everything we ask, plays different roles. Then we have Helena, sharpshooter off the bench. Lauren Ware, young, who is getting great experience, is going to be a star in our conference and in the country. Shaina (Pellington), I don't know too many people that can guard Shaina going downhill. She's one of the best athletes in the country. She came to Arizona to do something special also.

"Then Trinity. No one thought Trinity would come to the best coast, I always say the West Coast. She's a Florida kid who has made a huge impact on our program. She's brought muscle, toughness. She showed up big in controlling the boards. She has been phenomenal. I wish I would have coached her for four years.

"Our whole team does their role, no one tries to step outside their role. They play for each other. We play hard. So I just can't ask for anything else in a team. They do whatever I ask. They'll run through a wall for me. So I love coaching a team like that. I can't ask for anything more."

Arizona did not look like a team bound for the Final Four when the regular season came to an end as the Wildcats were headed in the wrong direction losing three of their last four games before arriving at the NCAA Tournament.

That has completely changed now a few weeks later with Arizona playing better than it did at any other point this season. It has given UA confidence heading into its most difficult matchup of the season.

"I'm just so happy, my teammates, they're finally believing," McDonald said. "They're having the confidence. Like I knew they could. I mean, just my teammates, they keep stepping up. They keep hitting big shots when we need them. I love that. I'm happy when my teammates are converting. I love that.

"We just need this confidence momentum going into UConn. UConn we already know what they're about. Powerhouse, well-coached, skillful players. Hey, I got my chances with my teammates, ride or die, going to war with them."

Arizona's Final Four matchup with UConn is set for Friday at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.