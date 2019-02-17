Arizona has been on a slide that it hoped to have come to an end during its road trip to the mountain schools. After all, Utah and Colorado are two teams the Wildcats (14-12, 5-8 Pac-12) already took care of during conference play earlier in the year.

There would be no such luck for Sean Miller’s squad, though, as UA dropped its second game of the road trip Sunday night in a 67-60 loss to the Buffaloes (16-9, 7-6). The Wildcats were able to keep the game close at points but a couple important runs from Colorado eventually was too much for Arizona to overcome.

It would end up being the fifth straight win for Colorado as the two teams are going at different directions with a few weeks left in the regular season. Arizona continued to have problems coming up with stops defensively making for an uphill challenge despite the offense finding its rhythm in the second half. UA shot over 50 percent in the second half and forced nine turnovers that turned into a 13-3 advantage in this situations.

Arizona’s defense was good enough to hold Colorado without points for certain stretches, but when the Buffaloes were able to get it rolling they poured it on.

“I really loved our guys’ attitude this week,” Miller told reporters after the game. “I thought we had some very good practices. It’s not as easy in February to practice, period, but especially if you’re on a losing streak. ... Our guys were ready to play tonight.

“We did not lose because of our effort or we lost concentration, we just simply ran out of gas. We don’t have a large margin for error. They wore us down to the their credit. Even though they wore us down, man, we had a couple plays where you get fouled you get two free throws, you get fouled you get two more free throws you have an inside shot and it’s contested but it’s right by the rim and then down at that end you have that opportunity to get that one extra stop.

“Most times when things happen the outcome of the game could be the same, but it would’ve gone to that final possession, that final minute. We couldn’t do it and I credit Colorado.”