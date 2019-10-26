This season it feels like if it's not one thing it's another for Arizona. Early in the game Saturday the offense was able to move the ball better than it has in recent weeks – even with some quarterback shuffling thrown in – yet the defense had one of its worst performances of the season at the same time. Eventually the defense was able to clean things up to keep the Stanford offense in check, but the UA offense sputtered to end the game in a 41-31 road loss to the Cardinal.

It marks the sixth straight loss to Stanford for the Wildcats, but UA had its opportunities to pull out a victory Saturday afternoon. UA wanted to establish its running game early and it was able to have success on the ground against Stanford ending with 222 yards on the ground and two 100-yard rushers, but turnovers and poor execution prevented the Wildcats from truly gaining any kind of control at Stanford Stadium.

Defensively Arizona had problems slowing down Stanford in the first half and while it was able to hold the Cardinal to 10 points and 145 yards of offense in the second half the damage had already been done.

"We just couldn't answer," UA head coach Kevin Sumlin said during his postgame radio show about his team's performance Saturday. "When we got off the field and we scored the game became close and in the end we got two turnovers and they didn't have any I believe. When we win the turnover battle we're in a better position than we were today. We turned it over twice and they did not.