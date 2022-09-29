There is no denying the run defense has been the biggest weakness for Arizona so far through four weeks this season. The Wildcats (2-2, 0-1 Pac-12) are coming off games against North Dakota State and Cal where they allowed 283 yards and 354 yards, respectively, on the ground in those two games.

That includes allowing Cal freshman running back Jaydn Ott to gain 274 yards rushing on his own last weekend in Berkeley.

Entering this weekend, the Wildcats have allowed the second most rushing yards in the Pac-12. The only team that has allowed more is the team coming to Tucson this weekend, Colorado.