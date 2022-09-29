Arizona's run defense looks to get back on track against Colorado
There is no denying the run defense has been the biggest weakness for Arizona so far through four weeks this season. The Wildcats (2-2, 0-1 Pac-12) are coming off games against North Dakota State and Cal where they allowed 283 yards and 354 yards, respectively, on the ground in those two games.
That includes allowing Cal freshman running back Jaydn Ott to gain 274 yards rushing on his own last weekend in Berkeley.
Entering this weekend, the Wildcats have allowed the second most rushing yards in the Pac-12. The only team that has allowed more is the team coming to Tucson this weekend, Colorado.
Both teams run defenses are among the worst in the FBS, statistically, with Arizona currently ranked 125th overall giving up 228.2 yards per game while the Buffaloes (0-4, 0-1 Pac-12) have the lowest-ranked run defense after allowing 323.2 yards per game through the first month.
So, this appears to be a good "get right" game for the Wildcats run defense against Colorado, which has averaged just 3.2 yards per carry on the ground to this point in the season. The Buffs are coming off a loss against UCLA in which they posted their lowest rushing output of the season, running for 51 yards on 34 carries as a team.
CU ranks 114th out of 131 FBS teams in rushing having gained just 102.8 yards per game so far this season.
Colorado head coach Karl Dorrell talked in his mid-week press conference about that performance, and he still sees positives despite the lack of results.
