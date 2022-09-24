Last season, Arizona's rush ranked 99th in the NCAA giving up 180.9 rushing yards per game. When coach Jedd Fisch was looking for a new defensive coordinator, he talked about finding someone to create more turnovers an fix the run defense.

Well, since joining Arizona (2-2, 0-1 Pac-12), defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen has improved the defense in creating turnovers with six through four games this season, which matches the 2021 total.