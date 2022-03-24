Arizona's Riccardo Fois helping bring the "Magic" to Tucson

Before his time with Arizona, Fois was the Coordinator of Basketball Analytics and Video Operations from 2014-19 with Gonzaga under Lloyd and coach Mark Few and helped them with evaluating player analytics as well has handle day-to-day operations.

"The first thing is you're working for a Hall of Famer who has seen it all. I think the biggest thing was how personable of those guys, they were these great coaches, but they were these great people. You know, like we will go out and drink beers or go and eat chicken wings at night. I remember I had friends coming from Italy, and they treated them like they were family, said Fois when asked what made his time in Gonzaga special.

"And the same for everyone who's ever been around their program, and now this program is like you obviously want to win you want to win at the highest level but, you are also a normal human being and like we do something pretty cool and the humbleness. I think of them was like, okay, like you can win and do this. That was my first thing of okay, you can win and have fun and be normal and treat the guys like adults. That really stuck out to me because it was like that when I was growing up in Italy. European teams are more like that. And then you get to professional basketball, and it's not like that because there is a lot of tension and it's hard you try to win. But they had a great balance."



