Tuesday evening the NBA released its list of 242 early entry candidates for the upcoming NBA draft. A surprise name among the group is Arizona wing Pelle Larsson. Prior to Tuesday's release, there had been no indication that the junior would be looking into the professional path just yet, but now he is one of nearly 250 players hoping to catch on with an NBA franchise.

The decision to enter the NBA draft ahead of the April 24 deadline does not guarantee that Larsson has played his last game for the Wildcats. It does, however, give him an opportunity to assess his pro potential and gain the proper information for making a decision about his future by the end of next month.

Should Larsson opt to return to UA, he will have until May 31 to withdraw his name from the draft without forgoing his remaining NCAA eligibility.

Larsson is one of two Arizona players on the list after junior power forward and leading scorer Azuolas Tubelis previously made his decision to leave the Wildcats with more time on his eligibility clock.

Tubelis is not expected to return to the Wildcats for his senior season.

Larsson tied point guard Kerr Kriisa for fourth on the team's scoring list last season averaging 9.9 points to go along with 4.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists in his best year on the offense end of the floor.

Should he return to Arizona, Larsson is expected to again serve a key role in Tommy Lloyd's rotation after starting 18 games and playing in all 35 contests during the 2022-23 season.

Larsson won the Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year award as a sophomore in his first season with the Wildcats after transferring from Utah in 2021.

Regardless of what Larsson ultimately decides, the Wildcats will have to replace several key players heading into the fall. Kriisa opted to transfer to West Virginia after the season while starters Cedric Henderson Jr. and Courtney Ramey reached the end of their college eligibility.

Tubelis' decision to enter the NBA draft has been the biggest blow for Lloyd and his staff so far.

Despite needing to replace so much of its rotation, Larsson returning to Arizona would give the Wildcats two of their top three scorers back next season since Oumar Ballo (14.2 ppg) is set to return for another year with the team.

The NBA draft is set for June 22.