What a difference a week makes for Arizona's offense that posted a 38-point performance against San Diego State and looked nearly unstoppable. It was a different story against SEC opponent Mississippi State with the Wildcats scoring just 17 points with three turnovers in a 39-17 loss.

All three of Arizona's turnovers were interceptions thrown by starting quarterback Jayden de Laura, who just a week ago threw four touchdown passes earning him Pac-12 Player of the Week. After the team's opening 75-yard drive that led to a touchdown, the offense looked completely out of sink and so did de Laura.