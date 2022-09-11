What a difference a week makes for Arizona's offense that posted a 38-point performance against San Diego State and looked nearly unstoppable. It was a different story against SEC opponent Mississippi State with the Wildcats scoring just 17 points with three turnovers in a 39-17 loss.
All three of Arizona's turnovers were interceptions thrown by starting quarterback Jayden de Laura, who just a week ago threw four touchdown passes earning him Pac-12 Player of the Week. After the team's opening 75-yard drive that led to a touchdown, the offense looked completely out of sink and so did de Laura.
"There was some good plays that he made, drove us down a bunch of times," coach Jedd Fisch said when asked about de Laura's performance. "But there was just too many critical errors that we need to improve upon and I could help him out better."
