When transferring to Arizona, quarterback Jayden de Laura had a ton of hype surrounding him after winning Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year at Washington State. And during his first four games with the Wildcats, de Laura has been a good addition to the team with eight touchdowns and 1,149 yards passing.
However, de Laura had struggled with turning the football over with six interceptions. But against Colorado, he was able to put those issues behind him and have a record night by tying a school-record six touchdown passes and had zero interceptions in the Wildcats' 43-20 win over the Buffs.
