Things seemed to be starting out on the right foot for the Wildcats during the opening drive of the game with Arizona moving the ball at will and getting inside the Oregon 10-yard line.

Then, chaos ensued when wide out Jacob Cowing fumbled the ball on an exchange from quarterback Jayden de Laura with the Ducks recovering. Although Oregon didn't score on its drive, that fumble set the tone for the whole game with UA falling 49-22 to UO.