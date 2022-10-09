Things seemed to be starting out on the right foot for the Wildcats during the opening drive of the game with Arizona moving the ball at will and getting inside the Oregon 10-yard line.
Then, chaos ensued when wide out Jacob Cowing fumbled the ball on an exchange from quarterback Jayden de Laura with the Ducks recovering. Although Oregon didn't score on its drive, that fumble set the tone for the whole game with UA falling 49-22 to UO.
"Every part of the play was executed exactly how we wanted it. It was tackle over, Jordan Morgan was over on the other side," Coach Jedd Fisch said when asked about the opening drive fumble. "We had the formation we wanted, we had the tempo we wanted, to be honest, the pocket just wasn't big enough. Jacob just didn't give a big enough pocket as he said I just I didn't do a good job taking the exchange. And he was the first person that ran off the field and just said hey, that was on me."
