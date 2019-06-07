Arizona has been looking to continue building up its offensive line under new coach Kyle DeVan. It took a step forward Friday as it landed two players up front for the 2020 class. One of them was three-star Eureka, Missouri offensive lineman Josh Baker who wrapped up a visit to Tucson Friday and announced his college choice at the end of the trip.

Baker, who had over a dozen offers, is someone the Wildcats identified and offered hoping he would become one of the members of the class and that came to fruition with the 6-foot-3 center prospect announcing his choice via social media Friday.

The Wildcats have been targeting new locales as Kevin Sumlin and his coaching staff get into their second season with the program. Texas has been one area of focus, but Missouri is another state the staff has been more active in especially in the 2020 recruiting cycle.

The Missouri-to-Arizona move has not been a common one for UA football in recent years, but Baker enjoyed his trip so much that the pieces came together to help him come to a decision.

"The trip went great," Baker said. "The family and I loved absolutely everything and getting out there really hit it home for me. Seeing pictures just doesn’t do Tucson and Arizona justice."

Kansas, Illinois, Memphis, Northern Illinois and Wyoming were some of the other schools that offered Baker and he took a trip out to Lawrence within the last week to see the Jayhawks.