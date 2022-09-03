San Diego is known for having great weather all-year-long with temperatures around 65 to 73 degrees. However, Arizona brought the heat, not only with 100-degree weather but also with the offense dropping 38 points in the Wildcats' 38-20 win over San Diego State to open the 2022 season.
During the offseason, head coach Jedd Fisch talked about needing to improve the offense from quarterback play to skill position players and scoring in the red zone. Fisch and his staff added to the roster with the No. 21 recruiting class and key transfers to turn things around.
"We're very appreciative that those guys had faith and belief in us and chose to come to the University of Arizona as we are with the recruits that came here. And T-Mac (Tetairoa McMillan), big Jonah (Savaiinaea) and there's so many to name," Fisch said. "There's a lot of guys that play today for the first time. So, we're just getting started. We're building this. We really believe we can build something special in Arizona, but it's going to take time. And we just tell our players to continue to trust the process and good things will come."
Well, those additions seemed to have worked and the Wildcats can check off all those boxes with all five touchdowns scored by three different newcomers to the roster in wide receivers Jacob Cowing, McMillan and running back DJ Williams.
