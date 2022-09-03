"We're very appreciative that those guys had faith and belief in us and chose to come to the University of Arizona as we are with the recruits that came here. And T-Mac (Tetairoa McMillan), big Jonah (Savaiinaea) and there's so many to name," Fisch said. "There's a lot of guys that play today for the first time. So, we're just getting started. We're building this. We really believe we can build something special in Arizona, but it's going to take time. And we just tell our players to continue to trust the process and good things will come."

Well, those additions seemed to have worked and the Wildcats can check off all those boxes with all five touchdowns scored by three different newcomers to the roster in wide receivers Jacob Cowing, McMillan and running back DJ Williams.