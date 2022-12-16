Arizona running back Michael Wiley announced on Instagram on Friday that he will be returning to the Wildcats next season.

After seeing limited playing time in his first three years with the program, Wiley broke out for 771 yards and eight touchdowns last year. He also added in 36 receptions and three touchdowns through the air.

Wiley's marquee performance came in the Territorial Cup win over Arizona State where he ran for 214 yards and three touchdowns.