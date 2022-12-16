Ari Koslow is a recent graduate of the University of Arizona majoring in journalism. He covered the football, basketball, baseball and tennis teams for the Daily Wildcat for close to four years.
Arizona running back Michael Wiley announced on Instagram on Friday that he will be returning to the Wildcats next season.
After seeing limited playing time in his first three years with the program, Wiley broke out for 771 yards and eight touchdowns last year. He also added in 36 receptions and three touchdowns through the air.
Wiley's marquee performance came in the Territorial Cup win over Arizona State where he ran for 214 yards and three touchdowns.
In what started out as a three-way committee early in the season with DJ Williams and Jonah Coleman in the backfield, Wiley slowly took over the lead role more as the season went on.
The 6-foot power back committed to Arizona out of Strake Jesuit high school in Dallas, Texas in 2019. Wiley has totaled 1,401 yards on the ground overall across four seasons with the Wildcats.
The backfield figures to look similar for Arizona next season. The only major difference could be a full season of Rayshon Luke and his speed being utilized in different ways out of the backfield, but Wiley should maintain his lead role next year.