GOAZCATS - Arizona's leading receiver Stanley Berryhill III planning to return

The good news continues to roll in for new Arizona coach Jedd Fisch and his staff. Tuesday another Wildcats receiver made the decision to withdraw his name from the NCAA Transfer Portal and return to the team after having opportunity to talk with the new staff in Tucson.

Stanley Berryhill III was Arizona's top receiver in the 2020 season as he finished with 23 catches for 227 yards and three touchdowns, which put him at the top of all three receiving categories. It was a breakthrough season for the Tucson native as injuries and opt-outs allowed him to work his way into a starting role by the end of the season.

He became a go-to playmaker for quarterbacks Grant Gunnell and Will Plummer and was a bright spot for the UA offense in a season of disappointment.

Shortly after the season came to an end and the Wildcats parted ways with head coach Kevin Sumlin the redshirt junior decided to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal with the plan of looking at his options to finish his career elsewhere.

Unlike some of the other Arizona players that entered the portal Berryhill found a home as he made the decision to commit to Ball State. He recently backed off that pledge sparking rumors that he could join the group of UA receivers returning to play for Fisch and the new coaches.

Berryhill's decision to rejoin the program means most of the receiver group that entered the portal after Sumlin's dismissal have returned with sophomore Boobie Curry, redshirt sophomore Jamarye Joiner and freshman Ma'jon Wright all withdrawing their names from the transfer list recently.

"We have size, we have speed, we have quickness," Berryhill previously said about the UA receiver group. "I think we have it all in our receiver corps. We always talk about being the best receiving corps in the Pac-12. If not the Pac-12, trying to be the best receiving corps in the nation."

Since returning players do not count against the recruiting numbers, like transfers from other programs do, the decisions by Berryhill and the others provides the program with a boost. It is also a positive sign for Fisch and new receivers coach Kevin Cummings who have been working to keep UA's potential transfers from leaving the program.

Tucson native Drew Dixon remains as the only other UA receiver in the transfer portal as of now.

Berryhill came to UA as a walk-on player but quickly earned a scholarship from Sumlin after proving himself as a viable option at the wide receiver position. He played both on the inside and outside during the 2020 season.

He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining with the Wildcats since the NCAA is allowing players to have an extra season because of the COVID-19 pandemic that greatly impacted 2020.

Berryhill enters the next two seasons at Arizona with 56 catches, 733 yards and eight touchdowns in his career with the Wildcats.