Arizona's leading receiver Stanley Berryhill III announces NFL plans

Arizona's most productive receiver is bypassing one more season in Tucson in favor of heading to the NFL. Redshirt junior Stanley Berryhill III announced his intentions to leave UA ahead of his final season after career year with the Wildcats. The Tucson native hauled in 83 catches this season for UA to lead the team to go along with 744 yards receiving and a touchdown.

Berryhill proved to be a key part of the offense for more than just his ability to catch passes as head coach Jedd Fisch used the 5-foot-11 receiver in running situations and on special teams.

Among players in the Pac-12 this season, Berryhill ranks second in catches, behind only USC star Drake London, and fourth in yards receiving.

Berryhill emerged for UA early in his career as a walk-on player before quickly carving out a solid role among the receiver group. His production earned him a scholarship, and this season he was one of Arizona's captains.

"The bonds I have built during my time here will never broken," Berryhill said in a statement posted to Twitter, in which he thanked his current and previous coaches, UA fans and his teammates. "Coach Fisch and Coach Cummings have given me the knowledge and confidence I needed to be more than a college football player. You two have given me the missing pieces I needed to take this next step in my football career. You trusted me as a captain, and a key contributor to the team. For that I am eternally grateful."

Though UA finished the season with a loss, Berryhill put together a career day against in-state rival Arizona State last weekend. He caught 10 passes for a career-high 104 yards receiving topping his previous career-best mark of 102 yards, which came in the season opener against BYU.

His 83 catches this season tied him for third with Mike Thomas (2007) on the single-season list at Arizona while he is only the sixth player to ever catch at least 80 passes in one season.

Berryhill's career at Arizona will come to a close with the versatile receiver 11th on the all-time receptions list with 139 catches while in the cardinal and navy.