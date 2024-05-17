Arizona basketball has been busy this offseason in the transfer portal adding three players in Trey Townsend, Tobe Awaka and Anthony Dell'Orso to its roster as the Wildcats try to finalize its 2024-25 squad. The Wildcats got close to completely their roster as guard KJ Lewis announced on Twitter that he will be removing his name from the NBA Draft and returning to the program for his sophomore season.

"I just wanted to say, thank you all for the endless support," said Lewis in his video to the Arizona fans. "It's always been a dream to play here at Arizona. I want to say thank you to coach [Tommy] Lloyd and the coaching staff. And to my family for the endless support. With that being said, I'm back."

During his freshman season, Lewis averaged 6.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists while shooting 47% from the field and 34% from the 3-point line in 36 games played. Lewis' played earned him an honorable mention for the Pac-12 All-Freshmen Team. On the defensive side of the court, Lewis recorded 38 steals, which put him in a ninth place tie for a freshman in program history. While going through the draft process, Lewis wasn't invited to the NBA Combine. Although things could change, Lewis will be a projected starter putting him in position as one of the top returners in the Big 12 for the 2024-25 season.