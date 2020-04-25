The 2020 NFL Draft came to a completion Saturday after seven rounds 255 picks made by NFL franchises over the course of three days. Arizona ended up as the the only Pac-12 program not to have a player selected over the course of the draft, but that is not the end of professional opportunities for the Wildcats.

Shortly after the end of the draft two UA players signed free agent deals with two NFL teams as running back JJ Taylor signed with the New England Patriots and defensive back Jace Whittaker signed with the Arizona Cardinals.

Taylor, who decided to leave Arizona with one season of college eligibility remaining, was the lone UA player who was invited to the NFL Combine earlier in the year but he ultimately was not selected but had the opportunity to pick his destination.

The California native was one of the most productive backs over the last two seasons and finished 2018 as one of the top all-purpose players in the country.

Whittaker was one of the team's most important defensive players in the 2019 season and wrapped up a five-year career with the Wildcats before working to improve his standing with NFL teams this offseason.

He finished his UA career with 158 tackles and seven interceptions.

The current coronavirus pandemic changed the pre-draft process for all players as those not invited to the combine never had an opportunity to workout for scouts since the NFL prohibited in-person scouting over the last several weeks.

As of Saturday evening no other UA players had signed free agent deals with NFL teams.