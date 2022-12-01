The Wildcats have averaged 48.9% from the field so far this season and a large factor in this offensive effectiveness has been the ability to both shoot from the perimeter and get to the basket.

Loville's versatility has allowed her to contribute in a variety of ways this season.

“It's the unpredictability that every scorer wants to have,” Loville said. “I'm not just a shooter, so I think it puts pressure on defenses to guard us and I think we have a lot of assets on the team that one can knock down outside shots. I think we've seen that that's helped our offense a lot when we get in the paint and then kick out our percentages are really high.

"So I think just adding with me getting in the paint as well, that'll just help our offense and I think moving forward, that's going to be something that I also focus on.”