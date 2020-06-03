More than half of the scholarship players on Arizona's roster next season will be from countries other than the United States. Six of the seven incoming freshmen are international players as head coach Sean Miller and his staff shifted away from homegrown talent this spring and opted for recruits from other countries instead.

Some of UA's priority targets from the US decided to turn pro and bypass college while others simply looked elsewhere. Rather than panic, Arizona's "Plan B" ended up leading to the top-ranked recruiting class in the Pac-12 as the Wildcats continued to add top international player after top international player in the time since the season ended back in March.

It was capped by the additions of Lithuanian brothers Azuolas and Tautvilas Tubelis who officially joined the program a week ago.

Azuolas could be the top European prospect in the class making the Wildcats' late move to get him a potentially impactful one. It was not a process that just recently started, however. The Wildcats have been tracking all the international recruits for quite some time and it is just now that the fruits of that labor are being seen by the UA fan base.

"I think for us, especially when Jack Murphy came aboard because Jack has the passion to recruit international, he has the contacts and I think the knowhow, it just made sense," Miller said during a virtual media session with local reporters on Tuesday. "Sometimes it takes about a year or so for you to see the results, but we set out as far as a couple of years to mix it in and make it a part of what we do.

"I think each year is different. Obviously because signed only one player in the fall class, Dalen Terry, this past year and then you never really know how many you're going to lose when you bring in four freshmen, three of them that leave, all the sudden now you have a lot of need. Thank goodness we had cultivated that and I think the players, the young guys who will be coming in will be great additions to our program and we welcome them with open arms.

"I think at the end of the day the class that we put together is a very good one ... this year it's maybe a little bit more heavy towards international."