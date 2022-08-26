Experience and leadership from the defensive front are what the Wildcats will need to improve on the defensive side of the ball heading into their first game of the season at San Diego State in eight days.

Redshirt senior Hunter Echols has proven throughout his career and in training camp that he possesses the ability to lead and deliver which could do wonders for this Wildcats team that is trying to bounce back from a 1-11season. Echols and his defensive coaches talked to the media about his progression and status heading into his final campaign.