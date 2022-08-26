Arizona's Hunter Echols ready to bring a new edge to the program
Experience and leadership from the defensive front are what the Wildcats will need to improve on the defensive side of the ball heading into their first game of the season at San Diego State in eight days.
Redshirt senior Hunter Echols has proven throughout his career and in training camp that he possesses the ability to lead and deliver which could do wonders for this Wildcats team that is trying to bounce back from a 1-11season. Echols and his defensive coaches talked to the media about his progression and status heading into his final campaign.
Echols noted that this year's training camp has emulated a professional style team with the coaching and team structure.
"I feel like this training camp is ran very well," Echols said. "Coach Fisch is a great leader. This is the most pro fall camp I have ever been a part of. We replicate NFL teams, we're the 33rd NFL team and I'm just looking forward to keep doing this with my teammates."
