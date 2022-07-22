Arizona's Hawaiian, Polynesian connections played key role for Gavin Hunter

Versatile safety Gavin Hunter was one of the early summer commitments for Arizona in what ended up as a big time for the Wildcats on the recruiting side. Jedd Fisch and his staff have added 13 commitments since the beginning of June, and the three-star prospect from Mililani High School in Hawaii was one of the early official visitors last month to ultimately give the program his pledge.

The Wildcats had been the favorite for Hunter before his decision, but he wanted to make sure he was making the right decision by seeing the school in person before officially giving the coaches his commitment.

It didn't take long after arriving to Tucson from Hawaii for Hunter to feel secure about his choice. He committed on the trip but kept it quiet until the following week.