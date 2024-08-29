Most of the time in the football, the game comes down to which team wins the battle at the line of scrimmage both on the defensive side of the ball and the offensive side. One of the things that helps in winning up front is having a good running game.

During the 2023 season, Arizona had a solid backfield that went three to four players deep averaging 159.8 yards per game. However, after the departure of three of the four leading rushers in Michael Wiley, Jonah Coleman and DJ Williams, the Wildcats' running back room needed some help to bolster the group.

So, Brent Brennan and running backs coach Alonzo Carter went to work and slowly but surely put together a group that features three transfers in Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Quali Conley and Kedrick Reescano to go along with returning back Rayshon Luke.