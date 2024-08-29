in other news
No. 21 Arizona opponent first look: New Mexico
No. 21 Arizona opens the season against New Mexico and our Coein Kinney has you covered with his first look at the Lobos
Five Takeaways: Arizona HC Brent Brennan Monday press conference
Monday press conference five takeaways from an interview with coach Brent Brennan.
WATCH: Arizona HC Brent Brennan Monday press conference (New Mexico)
Arizona head coach Brent Brennan first Monday press conference of the 2024 season ahead of game versus New Mexico.
WATCH: 2025 QB commit Robert McDaniel recaps season opener, talks Arizona
An exclusive conversation with Arizona quarterback commit Robert McDaniel after his senior season debut Friday night.
WATCH: 2025 Arizona QB commit Robert McDaniel game clips vs. Ceres
Hughson High School (Hughson, Calif.) opened its 2024 season Friday night marking the senior season debut for 2025
Most of the time in the football, the game comes down to which team wins the battle at the line of scrimmage both on the defensive side of the ball and the offensive side. One of the things that helps in winning up front is having a good running game.
During the 2023 season, Arizona had a solid backfield that went three to four players deep averaging 159.8 yards per game. However, after the departure of three of the four leading rushers in Michael Wiley, Jonah Coleman and DJ Williams, the Wildcats' running back room needed some help to bolster the group.
So, Brent Brennan and running backs coach Alonzo Carter went to work and slowly but surely put together a group that features three transfers in Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Quali Conley and Kedrick Reescano to go along with returning back Rayshon Luke.
The combination of speed, power, agility and versatility makes this backfield one of the deepest units on Arizona's roster and give the Wildcats a chance at having a better running game than a season ago.
The new backfield that the Wildcats will feature for the 2024 season will have a good opportunity to put up numbers in the team's opening the season against New Mexico on Saturday.
Why you may ask?
Well, its because the Wildcats will be facing a Lobos team that has already played during Week 0 against Montana State. In the game against the Bobcats, New Mexico allowed an astonishing 362 yards on the ground while giving up three rushing touchdowns.
The two starting running backs for Montana State both ran for at least 140 yards, combing in total for 307 yards on 36 carries and two touchdowns.
This will be a game where the Wildcats could look to establish the run game early and often. And test out what type of rotation the team will have in the backfield given the depth at the position.