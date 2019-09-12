Thursday the Pac-12 Conference announced the schedules for all its teams and that means Arizona's schedule is now complete with game times for the upcoming season. UA will first take the floor in a little over three weeks as Sean Miller debuts his new squad in the annual Red-Blue Game.

Fans won't get a chance to see the team again until Nov. 1 when the Wildcats host Chico State in an exhibition game before the season opener Nov. 6 against Northern Arizona.

Miller's team will only leave McKale Center three times before the start of conference play with the first time coming Thanksgiving week when the team travels to Anaheim to take part in the Wooden Legacy event. That will be followed the following weekend by the lone true road game of the nonconference portion of the season, a trip to take on Baylor in Waco, Texas.

UA will finish up the nonconference schedule with a neutral site game against St. John's in San Francisco as part of the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame Al Attles Classic Dec. 21.

League play will begin in Tucson with rival Arizona State Jan. 4 after the holiday break.

UA will only play the Mountain schools, Colorado and Utah, once during the regular season hosting both programs the weekend of Jan. 16. The Wildcats will make the Bay Area trip to Cal and Stanford in mid-February but will not host either school this season because of the Pac-12's unbalanced schedule.



Games against UCLA and USC will bookend the month of February with the Los Angeles schools coming to McKale Center in the first week of February while UA will make the return trip at the end of the month.

Meanwhile, UA will close out the regular season at home with games against Washington State and Washington. Arizona's home matchup with UW will close out the schedule and is set to be televised March 7 at 8 p.m. MST on the ESPN family of networks.

Click here to view Arizona's 2019-20 schedule in its entirety.