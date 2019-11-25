Arizona's 'firepower' shows up in 104-67 win over Long Beach State
No. 14 Arizona scored 66 points in a scoring barrage that took place over the course of the second half of Sunday night's game against Long Beach State leading to the Wildcats (6-0) breaking the 10...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news