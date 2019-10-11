Arizona's defense will again be key in matchup against Washington
Arizona is overcoming the stigma of being the underdog in the Pac-12 Conference coming off an important road win against Colorado last week. The Wildcats are on their longest winning streak since 2017 when they won four straight games in the month of October behind a big month from quarterback Khalil Tate.
UA (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12) gears up to host Washington this weekend for the first time since 2016 in hopes of getting some revenge after their 28-35 loss to the Huskies in overtime.
Trust, endurance and confidence have been key components for Arizona’s defense during the fourth quarter this season. Whether the Wildcats are up going into the fourth or trailing, Marcel Yates and his defensive coaching staff seemed to have figured out a formula that works in order to finish with a win over the last month.
"Digging through it and having heart in the fourth quarter that’s the biggest thing," junior safety Christian Young said. "Just buckling down in the fourth quarter and knowing that we need to get stops to help the offense get the ball on the field and help us win the game is the biggest thing.”
Altitude did not seem to faze the Wildcats last week against Colorado as they remained fresh for the entire game allowing just three points in the final 15 minutes in Boulder.
Head coach Kevin Sumlin mentioned in his press conference Monday that conditioning and utilizing their defensive roster to rotate players in has helped his defense not burn out during one of the most crucial quarters of the game.
“Our team is in really good physical condition," he said. "I said it last week, Brian Jonson’s done a great job with our team. I think to the naked eye you can see that from the other teams. I think our coaching staff has done a nice job of adjustments you know and coming into that game 22 to nothing outscoring opponents in the fourth quarter. It didn’t happen that way last Saturday, but we did have a goal line stand basically stopped the ball midfield 4th and 5.
"So it’s a combination of a lot of things, first of all you gotta be in shape you know we’re playing at 5,000 feet right it didn’t bother us and with the altitude so there’s a lot of things that happened in that game and these guys are confident in that fourth quarter because they know they’re in really good physical condition and they trust each other.”
Giving freshmen the opportunity to gain game experience creates confidence and trust within the team. It has been reassuring that even the youngest players can help to contribute this year.
“Moving Jace around a little bit, getting the freshman on the field having confidence in Christian Roland-Wallace and Bobby Wolfe that can get Jace and some of these guys on other match up," Sumlin said. "... We are playing more people on defense than we played last year."
Roland-Wallace and Wolfe have been consistent contributors this season providing the defense with some more flexibility.
“I have comfort in those two players," veteran cornerback Lorenzo Burns said. "... We might get banged up on a play, might be hurt and might need to come out. So it’s always good to have those two go in there and make a play for us or help give the defense comfort when they’re in the game.”
Washington’s strong-armed quarterback Jacob Eason poses one of the biggest threats for Arizona this weekend.
“It will come out quick and he can throw it a long ways," Sumlin said of the Georgia transfer. "... So yeah, he’s what I refer to as a problem. ... Eason's a big, strong guy that can sling it."
Aware of the top talent Burns and the Wildcats are up against Saturday night does not change his mindset going into the game.
“It doesn’t," he said. "We come out prepared, like I said, a championship game. So every quarterback we face weekly we put them up to you know one of the best quarterbacks because if you underestimate somebody then you’re not gonna perform as best as you can,” Burns said.
Arizona leads the Pac-12 in interceptions with nine so far this season with Burns accounting for three of them.
The Huskies (4-2, 1-2 Pac-12) remain a one-touchdown favorite heading into Saturday night's matchup in what has become a pivotal game for both teams. UA currently sits at the top of the Pac-12 South while UW is coming off a loss to Stanford last week and will face No. 13 Oregon next weekend.
Kickoff for Saturday's game at Arizona Stadium is set for 8 p.m. MST and will be broadcast on FS1.