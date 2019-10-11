



Arizona is overcoming the stigma of being the underdog in the Pac-12 Conference coming off an important road win against Colorado last week. The Wildcats are on their longest winning streak since 2017 when they won four straight games in the month of October behind a big month from quarterback Khalil Tate.

UA (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12) gears up to host Washington this weekend for the first time since 2016 in hopes of getting some revenge after their 28-35 loss to the Huskies in overtime.

Trust, endurance and confidence have been key components for Arizona’s defense during the fourth quarter this season. Whether the Wildcats are up going into the fourth or trailing, Marcel Yates and his defensive coaching staff seemed to have figured out a formula that works in order to finish with a win over the last month.

"Digging through it and having heart in the fourth quarter that’s the biggest thing," junior safety Christian Young said. "Just buckling down in the fourth quarter and knowing that we need to get stops to help the offense get the ball on the field and help us win the game is the biggest thing.”

Altitude did not seem to faze the Wildcats last week against Colorado as they remained fresh for the entire game allowing just three points in the final 15 minutes in Boulder.

Head coach Kevin Sumlin mentioned in his press conference Monday that conditioning and utilizing their defensive roster to rotate players in has helped his defense not burn out during one of the most crucial quarters of the game.

“Our team is in really good physical condition," he said. "I said it last week, Brian Jonson’s done a great job with our team. I think to the naked eye you can see that from the other teams. I think our coaching staff has done a nice job of adjustments you know and coming into that game 22 to nothing outscoring opponents in the fourth quarter. It didn’t happen that way last Saturday, but we did have a goal line stand basically stopped the ball midfield 4th and 5.

"So it’s a combination of a lot of things, first of all you gotta be in shape you know we’re playing at 5,000 feet right it didn’t bother us and with the altitude so there’s a lot of things that happened in that game and these guys are confident in that fourth quarter because they know they’re in really good physical condition and they trust each other.”