Arizona Wildcats infielder Cameron Cannon has been named a First-Team All-American by Baseball America, the publication announced on Monday. Cannon, honored as a second baseman, was one of 17 players named to the first-team.

Cannon is the ninth player in Arizona history to be selected as a First-Team All-American by Baseball America and the first since Scott Kingery drew the honors – also as a second baseman – in 2015.

As a junior in 2019, Cannon led the Wildcats with a .397 (92-for-232) batting average and collected 71 runs scored, 29 doubles, three triples, eight home runs, 56 RBI, a .651 slugging percentage, a .478 on-base percentage, and more walks (35) than strikeouts (29). Cannon paced the Wildcats with 30 multiple-hit games and added 17 multi-RBI contests to his resume as well.

His 29 doubles currently lead all Division I players in the country, while his batting average ranks 16th in the nation. Cannon paced the Pac-12 conference with 92 hits and ranked among the top 10 players on the circuit in batting average (2nd), runs scored (2nd), total bases (T-3rd), slugging percentage (5th), on-base percentage (6th), and RBI (9th).

During his three-year stint with the Wildcats, Cannon posted a career batting average of .347 with 146 runs scored and 113 RBI. His 54 career doubles go down as the eighth-most in program history.

Cannon, a native of Glendale, was also named as a member of the Pac-12 All-Conference team, and registered All-America Second-Team recognition from Collegiate Baseball. He was selected by the Boston Red Sox in the second round (43rd overall) of the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft last Monday night, becoming the highest-drafted Arizona player in four years.