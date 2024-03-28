Advertisement
Arizona's big three in the secondary 'wanted to stay together'

Gunner Maldonado celebrating after making a tackle.
Aidan Wohl • GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter
@aidan_wohl

Amidst a coaching change and a lot of uncertainty within the Arizona football program the last few months, some chose another path and left.

But others, including most of the returning starting secondary, took on the mentality of sticking with the program and embracing the inconstancy as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Senior's Treydan Stukes, Dalton Johnson and Gunner Maldonado all decided to do put the past aside and start a new chapter, cementing their legacy and showcasing their loyalty by remaining a Wildcat this past offseason, which was illustrated on Stukes’ (Twitter).

"Us three wanted to stay together a lot," Maldonado said Tuesday in a news conference. "When you got guys like Noah and T-Mac who come up to you and say 'let's keep at home', it's very encouraging and that's what happened."


