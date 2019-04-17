Arizona's backup quarterbacks still have work to do
Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate was able to make one pass in Saturday's spring game. Kevin Sumlin and the coaching staff know what he can do. So, instead of risking an injury to the Wildcats starti...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news