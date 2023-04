After helping Arizona finish with a 28-7 record during the 2022-23 season, star forward Azuolas Tubelis has decided to enter the NBA Draft after spending the last three season with the Wildcats. During that time, Arizona went a combined 78-20 with two NCAA tournament appearances and a trip to the Sweet Sixteen. Tubelis was recruited to Tucson by former head coach Sean Miller, where he averaged 12.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and shot 49% from the field.

The last two seasons, Tubelis has been coach by Tommy Lloyd and during that time, his game has grown with him averaging 19.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and shooting 57% from the field this past season. The improvement across the board earn Tubelis a first-team All-Pac-12 selection and he finished second in the conference's Player of the Year award.

Arizona has now lost Kerr Kriisa to the transfer portal, Courtney Ramey and Cedric Henderson to graduation and now Tubelis to the NBA Draft. The Wildcats will need to find a way to replace four starts from their lineup.