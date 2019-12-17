Wildcats catcher Austin Wells added to his growing list of accomplishments on Tuesday morning as he was named a 2020 Preseason All-American by Collegiate Baseball.

Wells, tabbed to the second team as a catcher, enters his sophomore campaign with Arizona in 2020. As a freshman last year, he earned the first Pac-12 Freshman of the Year recognition in school history, was named to the Pac-12 All-Conference Honorable Mention squad, and was tabbed as a consensus Freshman All-American by the major national outlets.

Through 56 games in 2019, Wells hit .353 with 73 runs scored, 15 doubles, seven triples, five home runs, and 60 RBI. He set the Arizona freshman records in runs scored and on-base percentage (.462) and was the first Wildcat freshman to start in every team game since 2013.

He followed up his strong freshman campaign with a standout summer in the Cape Cod League, where he hit .308 with 23 runs, 13 doubles, seven home runs, and 26 RBI across 42 regular season games with the Y-D Red Sox. Wells' strong performance on the Cape earned him the circuit's Outstanding Pro Prospect award at the conclusion of the summer.

The All-American honor for Wells comes one day after Collegiate Baseball selected Arizona as the No. 18 team in the country in their Preseason Division I Poll.

Wells and the Wildcats open the 2020 season with a three-game series against the Albany Great Danes at Hi Corbett Field Feb. 14-16. In total Arizona will play 32 home games next season, including series against Arizona State, Stanford, UCLA, and Oregon State.