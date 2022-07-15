One shining moment in the brightest lights is sometimes all it takes to advance one's confidence and potential, earning the trust of others. The heroics of Adama Bal may have been overlooked in the moment but stole the hearts of the Wildcat faithful forever.

Last season saw an 18-year-old guard Bal connect on the biggest shots of his young career, hitting two three pointers that helped Tommy Lloyd’s Wildcats stay competitive and eventually defeat rival UCLA 84-76 in the Pac 12 Championship game.

"...We don't win the game without Adama's six points today," said Lloyd during the Pac-12 Tournament Championship postgame interviews. "Are you kidding me? It took a kid who turned 18 in December and makes two 3-point shots after hardly playing all year. That's impressive."



