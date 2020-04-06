Aari McDonald just put together one of the best seasons by an Arizona player, and Monday she accomplished something no other person in program history has done before her. McDonald was named the winner of the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award that goes to the top shooting guard in the women's college basketball.

McDonald is the first player in UA history to earn the honor.

"First, I want to thank my family, teammates and coaches," McDonald said in a statement. "None of these awards and honors would be possible if I didn't play with the best teammates in the country for the best coaches. They continuously push me to be the best I can be, and I am truly grateful that I have had the opportunity to spend the last three years of my life with them. Thank you to Ann Meyers and the Basketball Hall of Fame for recognizing me with this award. It's definitely a silver lining to the season that left our program and many others with unfinished business. We'll come back hungrier next season, to keep pushing and take this program to places it has never been."

The star junior guard led the Pac-12 in scoring this season and finished the year as a top-10 scorer in all of women's college basketball. She also earned the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and was a finalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award.

McDonald helped lead the Wildcats to their best season in well over a decade helping UA be in a position to host in the NCAA Tournament.

The Arizona guard was one of four Pac-12 players to earn one of the national awards with Oregon having three of the other spots led by Sabrina Ionescu who was named the winner of the 2020 Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year. South Carolina's Aliyah Boston was the lone non-Pac-12 player to earn one of the five awards as she was named the winner of the Lisa Leslie Award.

McDonald recently announced that she will be returning to Arizona for her final college season despite being a potential first-round pick in the next WNBA Draft.

Here is a look at some of the other awards and honors McDonald won this season:

• Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Winner

• WBCA All-American

• Associated Press second-team All-American

• USBWA second-team All-American

• Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year

• Wade Trophy Finalist

• Honda Award Finalist

• Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Finalist

• Naismith Player of the Year Semifinalist

• All-Pac-12

• Wooden Award All-American & Wooden Award Trophy candidate

• Naismith Player of the Week (Feb. 4)

• USBWA Player of the Week (Nov. 19)

• ESPNw Player of the Week (Nov. 18)

• Pac-12 Player of the Week (Feb. 3)

• Pac-12 Player of the Week (Nov. 18)