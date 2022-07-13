 GOAZCATS - Arizona running back Jonah Coleman a hidden gem waiting to shine
Arizona running back Jonah Coleman a hidden gem waiting to shine

Jonah Coleman during spring football camp.
Jonah Coleman during spring football camp. (Matt Moreno | GOAZCATS.com)
Ari Koslow
Staff Writer

Arizona football’s 2022 recruiting class that ranks No. 1 in the Pac-12 per Rivals recruiting team rankings and has a number of standout players, but one who might be going under the radar to some is running back Jonah Coleman, who comes to Tucson after rushing for nearly 1,600 yards and 31 touchdowns at Lincoln High School in Stockton, California last year.


Coleman joins a crowded Wildcats backfield filled with players who possess different skill sets. Drake Anderson was the leading rusher last year as a freshman, taking 87 carries for 385 yards. Michael Wiley was the second leading rusher, taking 91 carries for 302 yards while leading the backfield with 33 receptions through the air. The backfield also brings back Jalen John and Stevie Rocker Jr., while adding both Coleman and Rayshon Luke as part of this freshman class.

Despite players in the Wildcats backfield possessing different skill sets, running backs coach Scottie Graham still expects the same type of play out of all of them.

{{ article.author_name }}