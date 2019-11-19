Arizona running back JJ Taylor will not be returning to play for the Wildcats next year. No, he's not leaving for another program. He's simply moving on with his career since he is on track to graduate in May.

The redshirt junior is actually not a redshirt junior, although that is what he is officially listed as by the program.

Taylor told reporters gathered for the team's weekly player media session Tuesday that he never actually applied for a medical redshirt after a broken ankle in his freshman season and he has no plans to do so.

The California native would have a strong case considering he didn't play in more than four games back in that 2016 season when he suffered the injury against Washington. So, even if he doesn't technically fall under the revised NCAA redshirt rules that were put in place since his injury, he would have a relatively easy open-and-shut case for a fifth year of eligibility.

That's not what Taylor wants to do, however. He will instead get his degree in the spring and move on to turn pro by entering his name in the 2020 NFL Draft.

What it all means is that this Saturday's game against No. 7 Utah will be his last at Arizona Stadium and unless the Wildcats can win the next two games his final college appearance will come in the Territorial Cup Game in a couple weeks against Arizona State.

Winning this weekend's game is much more important than anything else to Taylor.

"Not much really," he said Tuesday when asked how much the fact that it is his last home game will be on his mind. "It's just another football game. It'll probably hit me after, but until then I'm still running, still going."

Taylor has been Arizona's heartbeat this season with head coach Kevin Sumlin using the veteran running back as an example for his other players to take after when it comes to how they conduct themselves on and off the field.

Players on both sides of the ball have expressed their gratitude for Taylor throughout the year as he is seen as one of the most reliable teammates to the rest of the group.

"I'm always here if you ever need anything," he said about how he has helped teammates throughout his time at UA. "You need a ride, you need food I got you. I'm gonna make sure you're good. That's just how it's always been."

Taylor said the bond he has created with his teammates is something he will remember most about his time in Tucson and the feeling is certainly reciprocated by his teammates.

"It's contagious," senior offensive lineman Cody Creason said about Taylor's attitude especially late in games. "You know last minutes of the game and you're down and your starting running back is still running people over. It's contagious and everyone kind of feeds off that and it'll pick up the energy of the whole program."

The 5-foot-6 back is one of Arizona's shortest players but his stature has not held him back from being productive. He was one of the most effective versatile players last season as he finished the year with over 2,100 all-purpose yards putting him second in that category among all FBS players and at the top of the list in the Pac-12 Conference.

Taylor has had to battle injuries this season, but he continues to be the team's most effective offensive weapon.

"Every game, every practice he's just that light on our team," sophomore offensive lineman Donovan Laie said.

The UA running back has 640 rushing yards this season to lead the Wildcats while he also has contributed in the passing game with 260 receiving yards so far in what will be his final college season.