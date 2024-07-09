Arizona rolls out new helmets for the upcoming 2024 season
Since 1980, Arizona's football helmets have featured the block 'A' in different styles with no other logo, or script on them. We'll, that is going to change as the Wildcats announced on Twitter (X) that the team will be adding a new helmet to the rotation.
The helmets are similar the the 'Desert Swarm' era style, but with a twist. Instead of a regular facemask , it will feature a red chrome mask.
Plus, the biggest change is there is not block 'A' as the helmet has Cats written across it in cursive.
In 1973, the Wildcats released a helmet with a cursive UA on it and that helmet last til 1978 when Arizona moved to the Pac-12.
Now, Arizona is doing something similar as it revealed the new helmets as the athletic department moves to the Big 12 conference.
