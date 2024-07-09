Since 1980, Arizona's football helmets have featured the block 'A' in different styles with no other logo, or script on them. We'll, that is going to change as the Wildcats announced on Twitter (X) that the team will be adding a new helmet to the rotation.

The helmets are similar the the 'Desert Swarm' era style, but with a twist. Instead of a regular facemask , it will feature a red chrome mask.

Plus, the biggest change is there is not block 'A' as the helmet has Cats written across it in cursive.