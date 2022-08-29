Following an exciting offseason for Arizona that included one of the best recruiting classes in program history, the depth chart was released on Monday ahead of Saturday's season opener against San Diego State. Here is an in-depth look at the Wildcats depth chart going position-by-position:

As expected, all offseason, Jayden de Laura was listed at the top among quarterbacks. The bigger question was who was going to be the backup behind de Laura with true freshman Noah Fifita and redshirt senior Jordan McCloud fighting for the job. It was a tight battle between the two all of training camp, but McCloud wound up earning the edge as the backup with Fifita listed No. 3 on the depth chart. However, it does say "or" between the two of them.

It was a bit more of a question mark how the running back depth chart would look like. Michael Wiley sits at the top followed by freshman Jonah Coleman and transfer DJ Williams. Despite Wiley being listed at the top, all three running backs saw reps with the first-team offense at different times throughout training camp and will likely all be involved in each game. This figures to be a hot hand approach in the backfield for Arizona where they'll all be involved early and whoever is performing at a higher level will earn the edge as each game moves on. The leading rusher for Arizona from last season in Drake Anderson was listed No. 5 on the depth chart and saw little time with the first-team offense during camp. One other notable running back to monitor is freshman Rayshon Luke, who showcased his blazing speed many times over the past month or so. While he likely won't be featured at running back early on, he is someone who'll likely play in certain packages while also helping out in special teams. Luke is a threat to take the ball to the house anytime he touches the ball with his speed, so he should certainly be part some offensive packages.

The wide receiver room is one of the deepest it has ever been in program history which should greatly help out de Laura and the Wildcats' offense. As expected, freshman Tetairoa McMillan and sophomore Dorian Singer are slated to start on the outside at the "X" and "Z" positions respectively with transfer Jacob Cowing in the slot at the "F" position. After leading UTEP in receiving yards in each of the last three seasons, Cowing should bring a dynamic factor to the Wildcats offense that they have been missing in recent seasons. Arizona has not had a 1,000-yard receiver since Cayleb Jones in the 2014 season. Cowing has a legit shot to break that mark after compiling 1,354 yards receiving last season with the Miners and put his name on the map as a potential early draft pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. McMillan has the size to be true a redzone threat for de Laura and Arizona. Washington State had two wide receivers catch at least seven touchdowns with de Laura under center last season. McMillan possesses the upside to flirt with double-digit touchdowns immediately this year. Cowing is entering his first season as a full-time starter. After walking onto the team last year, he didn't see the field till later in the year where he showed flashes as soon as he saw the opportunity. With a full offseason working with de Laura and the first-team offense, Singer should greatly benefit from the attention both Cowing and McMillan will draw from opposing defenses. Behind McMillan and Singer on the outside, sophomore Anthony Simpson is the first receiver off the bench at the "Z" position. One of the more impressive players this offseason en route to earning the No. 1 on his jersey, Simpson would be one of the first receivers off the bench followed by freshman AJ Jones who sits behind McMillan at the "X" position. Jamarye Joiner sits behind Jones and Chris Hunter sits behind Simpson. In the slot behind Cowing is freshman Kevin Green Jr. who similar to Luke offers the speed to where he could be utilized in specific offensive packages.

One of the positions Arizona fans have been wanting to see utilized more in the passing game is the tight end position. There is a good shot that happens this season based on what training camp tells us. Sophomore Alex Lines is listed at the top of the depth chart but there is a shot freshman Keyan Burnett sees more involvement in the passing game, especially using his athleticism near the end zone. Tanner McLachlan sits at No. 3 on the depth chart, but there is an "or" between all three of them, so it sounds like they are all expected to play a role in both the passing and blocking game for Arizona this season.

The offensive line remains a work in progress for Arizona. On the depth chart, the starting unit is listed as followed: Jordan Morgan at left tackle, Josh Donovan at left guard, Josh Baker at center, Jonah Savaiinaea at right guard and Paiton Fears at right tackle. The biggest addition to the line is freshman Savaiinaea who looked fantastic during training camp. Overall, they have a great balance of veteran leadership, size and athleticism on the starting line that Brennan Carroll has spoken fondly of as a unit throughout camp. Depth wise behind the starting unit, Sam Langi sits behind Morgan and Donovan at left tackle and left guard, JT Hand sits behind Baker at center, Leif Magnuson sits behind Savaiinaea at right guard and Joseph Borjon sits behind Fears at right tackle.

On the defensive side of the ball beginning with the defensive line, Jalen Harris is listed at the top among defensive ends alongside Kyon Barrs at nose tackle and Tiaoalii Savea or Parish Shand at defensive tackle with Hunter Echols at the KAT position. Defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen talked early in camp that he hoped to go as much as eight or nine deep on the defensive line, but it sounds like they'll open the season going more seven or eight deep. Jeremy Mercier and Jason Harris sit behind Harris at defensive end respectively, Dion Wilson Jr. and Jacob Kongaika behind Barrs at nose tackle and Evan Branch-Haynes behind Shand and Savea at tackle. Freshman Russell Davis has been one of the more impressive players as well throughout coaches and has the potential to earn more playing time as the season moves on. He sits behind Echols at the KAT position, followed by Kevon Garcia. Overall, this is a fairly deep unit which is what is needed with how many different players Nansen plans to run out onto the field every week.

At linebacker, Jerry Roberts is listed at the top for the MIKE position with Kolbe Cage sitting at the top for the WILL position. Anthony Solomon sits behind Cage at the WILL position, followed by Malik Reed. Ammon Allen sits behind Roberts at the MIKE position, followed by Dante Smith.

In the defensive backfield, Christian Roland-Wallace and Treydan Stukes are listed at the top as expected among cornerbacks. Depth wise, the Wildcats have Isaiah Rutherford who started seven games last season as well as Isaiah Mays who made three appearances last year and appears to have shown development throughout camp. Freshmen Ephesians Prysock and Tacario Davis will also be players to monitor who could see the field at some point this season. They are listed behind Roland-Wallace. Prysock showed quick development throughout camp, while Davis also possesses the size and speed to be a potential factor for the Wildcats cornerback room this season.

At safety, Christian Young and Jaxen Turner lead the way alongside Gunner Maldonado at the STAR position. Jaydin Young is listed behind Maldonado, followed by Jeffrey Robinson II. Dalton Johnson is listed behind Young, followed by DJ Warnell Jr. with Isaiah Taylor being listed behind Turner followed by Will Uhrich.

