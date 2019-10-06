Arizona still has work to do to break into the top 25, but the two major polls both included the Wildcats in the receiving votes section with the release of the updated Associated Press Top 25 Poll and Amway Coaches Poll, Sunday.

UA (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12) received 13 points in the coaches poll and 11 points in the AP poll appearing on either list for the first time this season.

Kevin Sumlin's squad earned an important road victory, just its second under the UA head coach, Saturday when the Wildcats were able to take down Colorado 35-30 behind another strong performance from quarterback Khalil Tate in Boulder.

Tate finished the game with a career-high 404 yards passing plus three touchdowns as he helped the Wildcats move to the top of the Pac-12 South standings with the victory.

The last time Arizona was ranked in the AP Top 25 was back in the early November 2017 at the end of a stellar run through the month of October that ended with Tate winning the conference's player of the week award for four consecutive weeks.

The Wildcats have been a ranked team for just five weeks over the last five seasons with four of those instances coming in the 2015 season after UA earned the Pac-12 South title the previous year.

Next Saturday night the Wildcats will face a Washington squad that dropped out of both polls after losing to Stanford this weekend.

Kickoff for Saturday's game is set for 8 p.m. MST at Arizona Stadium.