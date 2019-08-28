One thing that Arizona head coach Kevin Sumlin has made a habit of over the first two years of his tenure in Tucson is awarding scholarships to players who have key roles for the Wildcats. He doesn't like to make a big deal about it, but those moments tend to become public eventually. Wednesday, the latest member of Arizona's team to move from walk-on to scholarship player released the news himself as redshirt junior Thomas Reid III is now on scholarship this season.

The decision actually came last week before the Wildcats opened up the season against Hawaii as Reid made a return to the state that he once lived in during his high school career.

Reid played both on offense and and special teams Saturday night against the Warriors and he has become one of the team's best special teams contributors during his career. His play in that area of the game earned him an All-Pac-12 honorable mention nod in the 2018 season as he proved to be one of the more successful special teams players in the conference.

"I don't know, hopefully," Reid said when asked during camp about the possibility of earning a scholarship. "I'm not really counting on it, I'm just keeping my head down and working. It's not really something that I'm focused on right now. What I'm really focused on is this upcoming season."

Still, earning a scholarship is a big deal and Reid has proven to be one of the key pieces of an important part of the team. In Saturday's game he played on four different special teams units and that is a job that not everybody wants to take on.

"First off, his work ethic is unbelievable," special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer said of Reid back in training camp. "You know what you're going to get with that guy. It's 100 percent effort every single day, every rep. He's very smart and he's very football intelligent. So you can tell him one time from the film or presentation and he'll go on the field and do it.

"He's very coachable. He's the kind of guy, he's not gonna talk a lot, he's not a talker but he sets the example everyday. I can't speak enough about that guy right there."

Reid joins a growing list of Arizona walk-on contributors to receive scholarships under Sumlin's watch. Receiver Stanley Berryhill III, who led the team in receiving yards in the game against Hawaii Saturday night, earned a scholarship last year ahead of the season while starting center Josh McCauley earned his scholarship just before the Wildcats took the field for their spring game earlier this year.