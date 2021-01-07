GOAZCATS - Arizona receiver Ma'jon Wright plans to pull name out of transfer portal

As Jedd Fisch and his staff settle in at Arizona the positive news has started to roll in for the Wildcats. This week has been a busy one for the staff with a few new additions from the transfer portal, but Thursday brought about a different kind of addition.

Freshman standout receiver Ma'jon Wright made the decision to return to Arizona on Thursday with the plan of pulling his name from the NCAA Transfer portal joining fellow receiver Jamarye Joiner in continuing his career with the Wildcats. Wright announced his plans Thursday morning with Joiner announcing his decision about an hour later.

Wright was one of the breakout players in the shortened 2020 season as he emerged as a reliable receiver for the Wildcats finishing his freshman season with 15 catches, 176 yards and a touchdown. That was good enough for second on the team among the receiver group.

The Florida native was part of a big group of receivers the Wildcats brought in during the 2020 season, but his ability to make tough plays and produce helped separate him from the rest of the group.

He will now return as the top receiver for the Wildcats in 2021 after veteran Stanley Berryhill III, who led the team with 23 catches, 227 yards and three touchdowns, decided to leave the program and transfer to Ball State this winter.

UA had several players enter the portal in the weeks after the program's dismissal of former head coach Kevin Sumlin. The uncertainty about where the team would look for his replacement prompted players to evaluate their own options to see if there would be interest from other programs.

However, Fisch recently completed his offensive staff allowing new receivers coach Kevin Cummings an opportunity to start building a relationship with the players on the team and in the portal.

So far this week the Wildcats have made three additions with Colorado transfer defensive end Jason Harris plus Northwestern running back Drake Anderson and Northwestern safety Gunner Maldonado all deciding to return home to Arizona and play for the Wildcats.

UA has also had several of its seniors opt in for another season with the NCAA granting all players an extra season of eligibility because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.