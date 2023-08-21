Arizona receiver Jacob Cowing named AP Preseason Second-Team All-American
Arizona announced Monday morning that senior wide receiver Jacob Cowing was selected as a AP Preseason Second-Team All-American, marking the second-year Wildcat’s first year earning the award since joining the UA.
The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Cowing is coming off an illustrious performance in his first year playing in Tucson last season, leading the Pac-12 conference in receptions with 85, along with piling in 1034 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.
The Maricopa native will also return punts this season which can help the Wildcats as well as Cowing’s NFL draft stock when the season concludes.
“We want our best player to be on the field at all times,” UA wide receivers coach Kevin Cummings said when asked about Cowing taking on more roles on the field. “So if he can continue to take care of his body the way that he has, we’ll get the best out of him.”
The 2023 Maxwell Award Watch List member has high hopes for what will be his last collegiate season. Cowing, who will once again by quarterback Jayden de Laura’s go-to option, will most likely start at slot, but earlier in spring ball has gotten reps at the Z position, showcasing his unique versatility as a wideout.
“I wanted to leave Arizona with a bang with a good foundation for this program leading in the right direction and we’re definitely headed in the right direction,” Cowing said when asked about why he returned for his last season. “So I just want to see Arizona succeed at the end of the day, I want to be a part of that success.”
