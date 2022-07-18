Arizona receiver Jacob Cowing earns spot on Maxwell Award watch list

Jacob Cowing was one of the top receivers in college football during the 2021 season while at UTEP. He has since made the move back home to Arizona where he will finish his career after transferring during the offseason. Monday, Cowing was announced as one of the names on the preseason watch list for the Maxwell Award, which his given to the top college player at the end of each season.

The 85-man list features only nine players from the Pac-12, but seven of the nine players call the South Division home.

Cowing comes to UA after a successful three seasons at UTEP where he led the team receiving yards in each of the three years. His 2021 campaign put him on the map nationally as he finished the season with 1,354, which was good enough for ninth among all FBS pass catchers.