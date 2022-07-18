Arizona receiver Jacob Cowing earns spot on Maxwell Award watch list
Jacob Cowing was one of the top receivers in college football during the 2021 season while at UTEP. He has since made the move back home to Arizona where he will finish his career after transferring during the offseason. Monday, Cowing was announced as one of the names on the preseason watch list for the Maxwell Award, which his given to the top college player at the end of each season.
The 85-man list features only nine players from the Pac-12, but seven of the nine players call the South Division home.
Cowing comes to UA after a successful three seasons at UTEP where he led the team receiving yards in each of the three years. His 2021 campaign put him on the map nationally as he finished the season with 1,354, which was good enough for ninth among all FBS pass catchers.
The Maricopa native caught 69 passes and hauled in seven touchdowns last season. In his career at UTEP, Cowing pulled in 141 receptions for 2,595 yards to go with 13 touchdowns.
The 5-foot-11 standout receiver was one of the most highly-sought transfer players after the season with schools such as LSU, Florida, Oregon, Louisville and Ole Miss all offering Cowing before he picked UA.
He shined as a big-play threat at UTEP with 17 catches over 30 yards in the 2021 season, and he showcased that ability in his first spring with the Wildcats. Cowing will be a focal point of the offense in the upcoming season as he will look to build on his profile as one of the top receivers in the country.
