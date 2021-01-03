GOAZCATS - Arizona RB Gary Brightwell announces plans to enter NFL Draft

Arizona's top running back will not be returning for the 2021 season. Senior Gary Brightwell has announced his plans to forgo the extra season of eligibility the NCAA is giving to all players and instead will enter his name into the NFL Draft. Brightwell stepped into the starting running back role for the first time in the shortened 2020 season after serving as the top backup to JJ Taylor for the previous two seasons.

"These last few years at Arizona have been nothing short of a blessing and I am forever thankful for the opportunity to become a Wildcat for life," Brightwell said in a statement posted to social media Sunday. "The relationships that I have built here, knowledge I have gained, and lessons I have learned will last me a lifetime. Arizona will always be a place I can call home but now is the time I feel it's best that I journey on to new ventures."

Brightwell had two 100-yard performances this season with 112 rushing yards against USC in the opener followed by a season-high 117 rushing yards against Colorado. He scored his lone touchdown of the season against the Buffaloes.

The Chester, Pennsylvania native played mostly as a receiver and on special teams in 13 games as a freshman before being moved back to his natural position as a sophomore. That 2018 season ended up being his most productive as Brightwell rushed for 525 yards on a career-high 91 carries to go with three touchdowns.

He followed that up with five touchdowns and 390 yards on 66 carries as a junior in 2019.

Brightwell's career at Arizona comes to an end with the explosive running back averaging 5.3 yards per carry. He will finish his time in Tucson with 1,305 rushing yards and 1,512 total yards.

In addition to having some different roles throughout his career with the Wildcats, Brightwell played for a different position coach each season in Tucson. The senior might have had his best bond with AJ Steward during the 2020 season as there was a clear mutual respect between the former running backs coach and his standout player this season.

“He’s an awesome guy,” Brightwell said of Steward ahead of the season. “I feel as though he elevated my game. Speaking on my IQ way more. Coming in before I met coach Steward I had an alright understanding of the game, but as I got to know him my IQ is way better.”

Brightwell was a late addition for Arizona in the 2017 recruiting class after the Wildcats were able to flip his commitment from Temple and bring him across the country and away from home to play in the Pac-12.

Running back is one position the Wildcats have quality depth and even with the loss of Brightwell the team will have six scholarship running backs on the roster with Tucson back Stevie Rocker Jr. signing with the hometown school last month. UA also still has a roster that includes Nathan Tilford, Michael Wiley, Frank Brown, Jalen John and Bam Smith, who opted out of the 2020 season.