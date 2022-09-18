A week ago against Mississippi State in a 39-17 loss, quarterback Jayden de Laura was heavily criticized for his decision making and specifically for not taking off to run when opportunities were to be had.

"I would say we were just getting comfortable in the game flow and how coach [Jedd] Fisch calls the plays and everything; and when I could use it. I kind of was second guessing, de Laura said when asked about the difference in his running game. "...But I mean, as I kind of looked back and watched the film from last week, maybe even a week before, it was like when stuff wasn't going our way. And I didn't run that was when our offense kind of went down."