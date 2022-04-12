Arizona quarterback group taking shape entering the rest of the offseason

Spring football has come to a close for Arizona, but the Wildcats have many questions still left to be answered heading into the fall after a disappointing 1-11 season last year. One of the many questions still left to be answered is who will be the starting quarterback when the team takes the field in September?

During the spring game, head coach Jedd Fisch mainly used Jayden de Laura, Jordan McCloud and Noah Fifita as the quarterbacks of the two teams but has opted to hold off on naming any one of those players as the starter.

“We’re not gonna put a depth chart out,” Fisch said Saturday. “As I’ve said to you guys the whole time, we go ones, twos and threes and you guys are out at practice. In this case, right now, there’s so many position groups, you start naming one starter in spring, and then it’s like, ‘well, who’s gonna be the starting back?’ or ‘who’s gonna be the starting receiver?’ I think our team has a really good feel of where we’re going with it.

“I think Jayden has certainly proven that he could lead our team. I think we’ll leave it at that.”