Arizona QB Will Plummer confident heading into second opportunity to start

Arizona heads into its matchup against Washington with a different starting quarterback than it had last week. Gunner Cruz has been sidelined with a thumb injury that will keep him from playing in the final six games of the season. That leaves second-year freshman Will Plummer as the lone scholarship quarterback available for the Wildcats heading into the second half of the season.

Plummer finished up the game against Colorado last Saturday in relief of Cruz, and the Gilbert, Arizona native finished with seven completions for 71 yards and an interception.

Plummer has made a pair of starts in his career with his last one coming earlier this season against Northern Arizona in what ended up as one of the Wildcats' worst losses in recent history. Though he was injured in that game and was forced to miss the week following the loss to UA's FCS opponent, Plummer was not pleased his showing in that game.

Since then he feels more confident and ready to handle the task of guiding the offense despite only being a month removed from that performance.

"I feel like I'm in a really good place now compared to where I was a couple weeks ago," Plummer said this week. "I'm ready to go."